Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 6:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 6:04 AM GMT

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്​ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കും താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​വും സം​തൃ​പ്തി​യും ഐ​ക്യ​വും ന​ൽ​കി അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ എ​ന്ന് സ​ർ​വ​ശ​ക്ത​നോ​ട്​ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വി​വി​ധ ലോ​ക നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആം​ശ​സ​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sultan Haitham bin TariqEid-Al-Adha 2024
    News Summary - Eid-Al-Adha
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick