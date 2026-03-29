ഒമാനിലെ ക്രൈസ്തവ ദേവാലയങ്ങളിൽ ഓശാന പെരുന്നാൾ ആചരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 29 March 2026 6:48 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 March 2026 6:48 AM IST
ഒമാനിലെ ക്രൈസ്തവ ദേവാലയങ്ങളിൽ ഓശാന പെരുന്നാൾ ആചരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Easter celebrations celebrated in Christian churches in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ക്രിസ്തുവിന്റെ ജറുസലേമിലേക്കുള്ള രാജകീയ പ്രവേശനത്തിന്റെ ഓർമ പുതുക്കി ഒമാനിലെ ക്രൈസ്തവ ദേവാലയങ്ങളിൽ വിശ്വാസികൾ ഓശാനാ പെരുന്നാൾ ആചരിച്ചു. വിവിധ ചർച്ചുകളിൽ ചടങ്ങുകൾ നടന്നു.
മസ്കത്ത് മാർ ഗ്രീഗോറിയോസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് മഹാ ഇടവകയിൽ നടന്ന ഓശാനാ ശുശ്രൂഷകൾക്ക് സഭയുടെ കൊല്ലം ഭദ്രാസനാധിപൻ ഡോ. ജോസഫ് മാർ ദീവന്നാസ്യോസ് മെത്രാപ്പോലീത്താ കാർമ്മികത്വം വഹിച്ചു. ഇടവക വികാരി ഫാ. തോമസ് ജോസ്, അസോ. വികാരി ഫാ. ലിജു തോമസ് എന്നീ വൈദികർ സഹ കാർമികത്വം വഹിച്ചു.
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