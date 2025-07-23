Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 July 2025 9:50 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 July 2025 9:50 PM IST
സലാലക്ക് തെക്ക് അറബിക്കടലിൽ ഭൂചലനം; റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 5.3 തീവ്രതtext_fields
News Summary - Earthquake in the Arabian Sea south of Salalah; 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale
മസ്കത്ത്: സലാലക്ക് തെക്ക് അറബിക്കടലിൽ ഭൂചലനം ഉണ്ടായതായി സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് സർവകലാശാലയിലെ ഭൂകമ്പ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.
ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 2.02നാണ് സംഭവം. റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 5.3 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സലാലയിൽ നിന്ന് ഏകദേശം 235 കിലോമീറ്റർ തെക്ക്-തെക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറാണ് പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
