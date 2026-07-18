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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസലാല കടലിൽ ഭൂചലനം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2026 10:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2026 10:51 AM IST

    സലാല കടലിൽ ഭൂചലനം; റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.9 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

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    സലാല കടലിൽ ഭൂചലനം; റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.9 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: ദോഫാറിലെ സലാല തീരത്തുനിന്ന് ഏകദേശം 239 കിലോമീറ്റർ തെക്കുഭാഗത്തായി അറബിക്കടലിൽ റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.9 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിലെ ഭൂകമ്പ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രമാണ് ഈ വിവരം ഔദ്യോഗികമായി അറിയിച്ചത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഒമാൻ സമയം വൈകുന്നേരം 4.01-നാണ് കടലിൽ ഭൂചലനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    സമുദ്രോപരിതലത്തിൽ നിന്ന് 10 കിലോമീറ്റർ ആഴത്തിലാണ് ഭൂചലനത്തിന്റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രമെന്ന് നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.


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    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Earthquake in Salalah Sea; 4.9 magnitude recorded
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