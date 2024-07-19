Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
19 July 2024
19 July 2024
തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് സേവനങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് തടസ്സപ്പെടുംtext_fields
News Summary - e-services of the Ministry of Labor will be suspended today in oman
മസ്കത്ത്: തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് സേവനങ്ങൾ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച താൽക്കാലികമായി തടസ്സപ്പെടുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെയും നവീകരണത്തിന്റെയും ഭാഗമായി വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 9.30തൊട്ട് നാല് മുതൽ ആറു മണിക്കൂർ വരെ സേവനം തടസ്സപ്പെടുമെന്നാണ് കരുതുന്നത്. എല്ലാവരുടെയും സഹകരണം പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുകയാണെന്നും മന്ത്രാലയം പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
