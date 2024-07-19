Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 6:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 6:41 AM GMT

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​ല​ക്‌​ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ന്​ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​ല​ക്‌​ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യും ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച 9.30തൊ​ട്ട്​ നാ​ല്​ മു​ത​ൽ ആ​റു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ വ​രെ സേ​വ​നം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രു​ടെ​യും സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും മ​​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsOman Ministry of LaborElectronic Services
    News Summary - e-services of the Ministry of Labor will be suspended today in oman
