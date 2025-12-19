Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 12:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 12:29 PM IST

    ഇ-​മാ​ക്സി​ൽ ഓ​ഫ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി

    ഇ-​മാ​ക്സി​ൽ ഓ​ഫ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്-​ഗൃ​ഹോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ ഇ- ​മാ​ക്സി​ൽ വ​ർ​ഷാ​വ​സാ​ന വി​ൽ​പ​ന​യി​ൽ വ​മ്പ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ​റു​ക​ൾ ഏ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 18 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ഓ​ഫ​ർ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 31 വ​രെ തു​ട​രും. ടി.​വി, സൗ​ണ്ട്ബോ​ക്സ്, ഹെ​ഡ്ഫോ​ൺ, ലാ​പ്പ്ടോ​പ്, സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് വാ​ച്ചു​ക​ൾ, ഐ​ഫോ​ൺ, മ​റ്റു മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ൾ, എ​യ​ർ ക​ണ്ടീ​ഷ​ന​റു​ക​ൾ, റ​ഫ്രി​ജ​റേ​റ്റ​ർ, വാ​ഷി​ങ്മെ​ഷീ​ൻ, മ​റ്റ് ഗൃ​ഹോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യി​ൽ ഓ​ഫ​റു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

