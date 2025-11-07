Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 9:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 9:09 AM IST

    ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ൽ ഇ- ​സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ൽ ഇ- ​സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഹ​ദ​ഫ് ചെ​ക്പോ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ ഇ- ​സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ- ​സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഹ​ദ​ഫ് ചെ​ക്പോ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ശ്ര​മം ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. കാ​റി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ വി​ദ​ഗ്ദ​മാ​യി പാ​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്ത് ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.


    TAGS:buraimie-cigaretteOman
    News Summary - E-cigarette products seized in Buraimi
