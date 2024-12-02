Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Dec 2024 7:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Dec 2024 7:29 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത, ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ പൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റ്

    dust storms
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത, ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ പൊ​ടി ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ഇ​ത് മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലും തു​റ​സ്സാ​യ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ദൂ​ര​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. ചി​ല പ്ര​​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കാ​റ്റ് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 50 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രെ വീ​ശു​ന്ന​താ​യി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsDust Storms
    News Summary - Dust storms in Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates
