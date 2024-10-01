Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 7:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 7:22 AM GMT

    സ​ലാ​ല വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    Drugs
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മസ്കത്ത്: സ​ലാ​ല അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ത്താ​നി​രു​ന്ന മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. സം​ഭ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ വം​ശ​ജ​നെ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ ബാ​ഗേ​ജി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും 12 കി​ലോ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ബാ​ഗേ​ജ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് വി​വി​ധ പാ​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:DrugsOman NewsSalalah International Airport
    News Summary - drugs seized at Salalah Airport
