Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:32 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ ക​ട​ത്ത്​ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു

    ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്
    ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ ഖാ​ട്ട്​ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ ക​ട​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പി​ൻ​വ​ശ​ത്ത്​ വ​ള​രെ വി​ദ​ഗ്​​ധ​മാ​യി ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന്​ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsDrug Trafficking
    News Summary - Drug trafficking stopped
