Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2024 6:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2024 6:54 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്ത്​: അ​ഞ്ച്​ വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ ഖാ​ട്ട്​ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തു.

    ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ആ​ണ്​ അ​റ​ബ്​ പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. 900ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം ഖാ​ട്ട്​ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പൊ​തി​ക​ളും ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    സം​ഘം വ​ന്ന ബോ​ട്ടും പി​ടി​​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Drug Traffickingarrested
    News Summary - Drug trafficking: five foreigners arrested
