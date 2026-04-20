‘ഡ്രോപ്പ് ഫോർ ലൈഫ്’ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് നടത്തി

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Posted Ondate_range 20 April 2026 10:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 April 2026 10:33 AM IST
‘ഡ്രോപ്പ് ഫോർ ലൈഫ്’ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് നടത്തിtext_fields
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News Summary - ‘Drop for Life’ blood donation camp held
മസ്കത്ത്: തൃശൂർ അസോസിയേഷൻ മസ്കത്ത് ബൗഷർ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ‘ഡ്രോപ്പ് ഫോർ ലൈഫ്’ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വലിയ ജനപങ്കാളിത്തത്തോടെ നടന്നു. കൺവീനർ ഡേവിസ് കൊള്ളന്നൂർ, പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജയശങ്കർ പാലിശേരി, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ശ്യം കോമത്, ട്രഷറർ മുഹമ്മദലി, ബിജു അമ്പാടി, സജ്ന സാക്കിർ, സബിത സാബു എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. ഏപ്രിൽ 24-ന് ടി.എ.എം ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ് 2026 എന്ന പേരിൽ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് കൺവീനർ സുനീഷ് ഗുരുവായൂർ അറിയിച്ചു.
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