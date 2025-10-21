Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Oct 2025 9:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Oct 2025 9:09 AM IST
അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കൽ; ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Driver arrested for dangerous driving
മസ്കത്ത്: റോഡിൽ അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്ന വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിച്ചതിനുപിന്നാലെ ഡ്രൈവറെ കണ്ടെത്തി നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ച് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്. പൊതുറോഡിൽ അതിവേഗത്തിലും അശ്രദ്ധയോടെയും വാഹനം ഓടിച്ചതിന് ഡ്രൈവറെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
പ്രതിയുടെ പ്രവൃത്തി അയാളുടെയും മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെയും ജീവനും സുരക്ഷക്കും ഗുരുതര ഭീഷണി ഉയർത്തുന്നതായിരുന്നെന്നും പ്രതിക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.
