Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    21 Oct 2025 9:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    21 Oct 2025 9:09 AM IST

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: റോ​ഡി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ഡി​യോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ച​തി​നു​പി​ന്നാ​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്. പൊ​തു​റോ​ഡി​ൽ അ​തി​വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലും അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യോ​ടെ​യും വാ​ഹ​നം ഓ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    പ്ര​തി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ​യും മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ജീ​വ​നും സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്കും ഗു​രു​ത​ര ഭീ​ഷ​ണി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Girl in a jacket

    Drivers, dangerous driving, driver arrested
