Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നാ​ഭ്യാ​സ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2026 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2026 10:17 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​നാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: പൊ​തു സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്ക് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യാ​കു​ന്ന വി​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന സ്റ്റ​ണ്ടും അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രി​ഫ്റ്റി​ങ്ങും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. റു​സ്താ​ഖ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഡ്രൈ​വ​റു​ടെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി സ്വ​ന്തം ജീ​വ​നും മ​റ്റ് യാ​ത്രി​ക​രു​ടെ ജീ​വ​നും അ​പ​ക​ട ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman Newsdriver arrestedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - driver arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X