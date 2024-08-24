Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 4:10 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ള​ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി

    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​സ​ന്ധ്യ
    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​സ​ന്ധ്യ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ് സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും മ​ല​യാ​ള സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി​യ എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​സ​ന്ധ്യ. തൃ​ശ്ശൂ​ർ ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം നെ​ടി​യേ​ട​ത്ത് സി​ദ്ധാ​ർ​ത്ഥ​ന്റെ​യും സി​ന്ധു​വി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ജാ​ലാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ മ​ല​യാ​ള​വി​ഭാ​ഗം മേ​ധാ​വി​യാ​ണ്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: പ​ഴ​യ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​ന്ന​ത്ത് രാ​കേ​ഷ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ റി​യ രാ​കേ​ഷ്, സി​യ രാ​കേ​ഷ്.

    News Summary - Doctorate in Malayalam Literature
