24 Aug 2024 4:10 AM GMT
24 Aug 2024 4:10 AM GMT
മലയാള സാഹിത്യത്തിൽ ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടിtext_fields
News Summary - Doctorate in Malayalam Literature
മസ്കത്ത്: കാലിക്കറ്റ് സർവകലാശാലയിൽനിന്നും മലയാള സാഹിത്യത്തിൽ ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടിയ എൻ.എസ്.സന്ധ്യ. തൃശ്ശൂർ തളിക്കുളം നെടിയേടത്ത് സിദ്ധാർത്ഥന്റെയും സിന്ധുവിന്റെയും മകളാണ്. നിലവിൽ ജാലാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ മലയാളവിഭാഗം മേധാവിയാണ്. ഭർത്താവ്: പഴയന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുന്നത്ത് രാകേഷ്. മക്കൾ റിയ രാകേഷ്, സിയ രാകേഷ്.
