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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2026 4:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2026 4:56 PM IST

    സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ മേയിലെ ശമ്പളം നേരത്തെ വിതരണം ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് ഒമാൻ തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം

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    സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ മേയിലെ ശമ്പളം നേരത്തെ വിതരണം ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് ഒമാൻ തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം
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    മസ്കത്ത്: ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ (ഈദുൽ അദ്ഹ) പ്രമാണിച്ച് സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ മേയ് മാസത്തെ ശമ്പളം നേരത്തെ വിതരണം ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് ഒമാൻ തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം നിർദ്ദേശിച്ചു. രാജകീയ ഉത്തരവ് (53/2023) പ്രകാരമുള്ള തൊഴിൽ നിയമത്തിന്റെ പരിധിയിൽ വരുന്ന എല്ലാ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളും ഈ നിർദേശം പാലിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്. മേയ് 25 ന് മുമ്പ് ജീവനക്കാരുടെ മേയ് മാസത്തെ ശമ്പളം നൽകണമെന്നാണ് മന്ത്രാലയം ഔദ്യോഗിക കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

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    TAGS:salaryOman Labour ministryPrivate sector workers
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