    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 4:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 4:17 AM GMT

    ഡീ​സ​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം; അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഡീ​സ​ൽ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ര​ണ്ട് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​രെ വു​സ്ത ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ ഇ​ന്ധ​നം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DieselTheftOman NewsArrest
    News Summary - Diesel theft- Two people arrested in Al Wusta
