ഇബ്രിയിൽ ഡീസൽ മോഷണം; രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 10:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 10:58 AM IST
ഇബ്രിയിൽ ഡീസൽ മോഷണം; രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Diesel theft in Ibri; two arrested
ഇബ്രി: ഡീസൽ മോഷണം പതിവാക്കിയ രണ്ടുപേരെ വാഹന സഹിതം പിടികൂടി. ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഇബ്രി വിലായത്തിലെ നിരവധി ടെലി കമ്യൂണിക്കേഷൻ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിൽനിന്ന് ഡീസൽ കവർന്നവരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.
ഡീസൽ ടാങ്കുകളിൽ നിറച്ച് വാഹനത്തിൽ കയറ്റിെക്കാണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനിടെ ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടിയത്. പ്രതിക്കെതിരായ നിയമനടപടി പൂർത്തിയായി വരുന്നതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
