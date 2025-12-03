Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    3 Dec 2025 10:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 10:58 AM IST

    ഇബ്രിയിൽ ഡീസൽ മോഷണം; രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ഇബ്രിയിൽ ഡീസൽ മോഷണം; രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    ഇ​ബ്രി: ഡീ​സ​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം പ​തി​വാ​ക്കി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ വാ​ഹ​ന സ​ഹി​തം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ടെ​ലി ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഡീ​സ​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഡീ​സ​ൽ ടാ​ങ്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​റ​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​യ​റ്റി​െ​ക്കാ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

