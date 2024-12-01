Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 7:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 7:24 AM GMT

    ജി.​സി.​സി ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ ഉ​പ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും

    ഉപ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ്
    ഉപ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ജി.​സി.​സി ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ സു​ല്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ന്‍ താ​രി​ഖി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​യാ​യി മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ ഉ​പ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​നെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രു​ള്‍പ്പ​ടെ ഉ​ന്ന​ത​ത​ല സം​ഘം പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​ക്ക് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി ജി.​സി.​സി മ​ന്ത്രി​ത​ല കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ യോ​ഗം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ന​ട​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:GCC SummitOman NewsDeputy Prime Minister
