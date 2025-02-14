Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 7:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 7:22 AM IST

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ ഒമാനിൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ ഒമാനിൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലും ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​വും ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ​യും പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsChance of rain
    News Summary - Depression; Chance of rain from today in oman
