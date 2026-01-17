Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ബൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന​യി​ൽ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കും വി​ധം വാ​ഹ​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി ബൈ​ക്കു​ക​ളും വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്, ഡ്രി​ഫ്റ്റി​ങ്, പൊ​തു​സ​മാ​ധാ​നം ലം​ഘി​ക്ക​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കു​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് എ​ട്ട് മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ​സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ളും ര​ണ്ട് കാ​റു​ക​ളും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ക​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

