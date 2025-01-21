Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 11:54 AM IST
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 11:54 AM IST

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    Dangerous driving
    പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്ക് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യാ​കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഡ്രി​ഫ്റ്റി​ങ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    പൊ​തു​സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഭം​ഗം വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman Newsdangerous drivingArrest
    News Summary - Dangerous driving; One is under arrest
