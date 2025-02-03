Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 1:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 1:38 PM IST

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    Dangerous driving
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. റോ​ഡ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളെ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കു​ക​യും പൊ​തു​സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഭം​ഗം വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​യാ​ൾ​വാ​ഹ​ന​​മോ​ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ‌.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsDangerous drivingArrest
