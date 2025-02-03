Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 1:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 1:38 PM IST
അപകടകരമായ ഡ്രൈവിങ്; ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Dangerous driving; One in custody
മസ്കത്ത്: അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിൽ വാഹനമോടിച്ചതിന് ഒരാളെ ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിൽ ഡ്രൈവിങ് നടത്തുന്നതിന്റെ വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിച്ചിരുന്നു.
തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് ഡ്രൈവറെ പിടികൂടുന്നത്. റോഡ് ഉപയോക്താക്കളെ അപകടത്തിലാക്കുകയും പൊതുസമാധാനത്തിന് ഭംഗം വരുത്തുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന രീതിയിലായിരുന്നു ഇയാൾവാഹനമോടിച്ചിരുന്നതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറിയിച്ചു.
