Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 12:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 12:27 PM IST

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; കാ​ർ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    representative image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കാ​ർ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി.

    സു​ഹാ​ർ സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ ടാ​സ്ക്പൊ​ലീ​സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ്പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് വാ​ഹ​ന​വും പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ​യും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട കാ​ർ മ​റ്റു മൂ​ന്നു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:dangerous drivinggulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Dangerous driving; car impounded
