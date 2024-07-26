Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2024 5:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2024 5:28 AM GMT

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​; ബ​ഹ്‌​ല​യി​ൽ 30 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    driving
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ​ഹ്‌​ല​യി​ലെ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: പൊ​തു സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​വും ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ 30 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ബ​ഹ്‌​ല​യി​ലെ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​നി​ന്ന്​ ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്​ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പോ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsDrivingViolationsMotorcycle
    News Summary - Dangerous driving- 30 motorcycle travelers arrested in Bahla
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick