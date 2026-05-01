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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെൻ്റ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2026 8:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2026 8:36 AM IST

    ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെൻ്റ് ഇന്ന്

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    ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെൻ്റ് ഇന്ന്
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: കല മസ്‌കത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന കോർപറേറ്റ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് രണ്ടാം പതിപ്പ് വെളളിയാഴ്ച അരങ്ങേറും. എട്ടു പ്രമുഖ കോർപറേറ്റ് ക്രി ക്കറ്റ് ടീമുകൾ ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന മത്സരങ്ങൾക്ക് ദാർസൈത്തിലെ അൽ സാഹിൽ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ രാവിലെ ഏഴിന് തുടക്കമാവും.

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