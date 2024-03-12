Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 12 March 2024 6:39 AM GMT
    date_range 12 March 2024 6:39 AM GMT

    വ്യാ​ജ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണം; അ​ഞ്ച്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്​​ക​ത്ത്​: വ്യാ​ജ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റ് സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ അ​ഞ്ച് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. വ​ഞ്ച​നാ​ക്കു​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നി​ന് സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ ഒ​രു വ്യാ​ജ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.​നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsOman NewsFake WebsiteExpatriates
    News Summary - Creating a fake website- Five expatriates in custody
