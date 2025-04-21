Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
സി.പി.ആർ പരിശീലനം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
News Summary - CPR training organized
സലാല: വനിത കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ഹെർ സലാല ഐ.എം.എ മുസിരിസുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് സി.പി.ആർ പരിശീലനം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ആർട് ഓഫ് സ്പൈസസ് റസ്റ്റാറന്റിൽ നടന്ന അടിയന്തിര ജീവൻരക്ഷ പരിശീലനത്തിന് ഡോ. ഷമീർ ആലത്ത്, ഡോ: വിധു വി.നായർ, ഡോ:നദീജ സലാം എന്നിവർ നേത്യത്വം നൽകി.
നിരവധി വനിതകൾ സംബന്ധിച്ചു. കൺവീനർ ഷാഹിദ കലാം, ഡോ: സൗമ്യ സനാതനൻ ,ഡോ:സമീറ സിദ്ദീഖ്, പിങ്കി,അനിത, എന്നിവർ നേത്യത്വം നൽകി.
