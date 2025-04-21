Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസി.​പി.​ആ​ർ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2025 10:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2025 10:31 AM IST

    സി.​പി.​ആ​ർ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    CPR training
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹെ​ർ സ​ലാ​ല ഐ.​എം.​എ മു​സി​രി​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സി.​പി.​ആ​ർ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം

    സ​ലാ​ല: വ​നി​ത കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഹെ​ർ സ​ലാ​ല ഐ.​എം.​എ മു​സി​രി​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സി.​പി.​ആ​ർ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ട് ഓ​ഫ് സ്പൈ​സ​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ടി​യ​ന്തി​ര ജീ‍വ​ൻ​ര​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഡോ. ​ഷ​മീ​ർ ആ​ല​ത്ത്, ഡോ: ​വി​ധു വി.​നാ​യ​ർ, ഡോ:​ന​ദീ​ജ സ​ലാം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    നി​ര​വ​ധി വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഷാ​ഹി​ദ ക​ലാം, ഡോ: ​സൗ​മ്യ സ​നാ​ത​ന​ൻ ,ഡോ:​സ​മീ​റ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, പി​ങ്കി,അ​നി​ത, എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsCPR training
    News Summary - CPR training organized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X