Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 5 April 2024 6:03 AM GMT
    ക​ള്ള​നോ​ട്ട് ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്; ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ക​ള്ള​നോ​ട്ട്​ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പു​​കേ​സി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ​ചെ​യ്തു. ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യ നി​ര​ക്കി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ ക​റ​ൻ​സി മാ​റ്റി ന​ൽ​കാ​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ ഇ​ര​ക​ളെ പ​റ്റി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​നു​പ​ക​ര​മാ​യി വ്യാ​ജ ക​റ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ കൈ​മാ​റി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - counterfeiting; Two expatriates were arrested
