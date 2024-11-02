Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:37 AM GMT

    ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ വി​വി​ധ റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ വ്യാ​ഴം, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ര്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​നീ​ക്കം.

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന റോ​ഡു​ക​ള്‍, ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ റോ​ഡ് (മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്, ബി​ദ്ബി​ദ് പാ​ലം), ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഹൈ​വേ (മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് -ശി​നാ​സ്) എ​ന്നീ പാ​ത​ക​ളി​ല്‍ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12 മു​ത​ല്‍ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു​വ​രെ​യും ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ല് മു​ത​ല്‍ രാ​ത്രി പ​ത്തു​വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ് ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsTruckRestrictions
    News Summary - Control of movement of trucks
