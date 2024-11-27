Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 7:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 7:06 AM GMT

    എം​ബ​സി​യി​ല്‍ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം

    Constitution Day
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന

    ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 75ാം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍ അ​മി​ത് നാ​ര​ങ് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ആ​മു​ഖം വാ​യി​ച്ചു. ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ നി​ര്‍മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്രം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​രി​ത്ര​വും വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന നി​ര്‍മാ​ണ​സ​ഭ ഭ​ര​ണ ഘ​ട​ന അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ച 1949 ന​വം​ബ​ര്‍ 26ന്റെ ​ഓ​ര്‍മ പു​തു​ക്ക​ലാ​ണ് എ​ല്ലാ വ​ര്‍ഷ​വും ദേ​ശീ​യ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ദി​ന​മാ​യി ആ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Constitution DayOman NewsMuscat Indian Embassy
