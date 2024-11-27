Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Nov 2024 7:06 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Nov 2024 7:06 AM GMT
എംബസിയില് ഭരണഘടന ദിനാചരണംtext_fields
News Summary - Constitution Day at Embassy
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഇന്ത്യന് എംബസിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തില് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 75ാം ഭരണഘടന ദിനാചരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യന് എംബസി ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തില് നടന്ന ചടങ്ങില് അംബാസഡര് അമിത് നാരങ് ഭരണഘടനയുടെ ആമുഖം വായിച്ചു. ഭരണഘടനാ നിര്മാണത്തിന്റെ ചരിത്രം വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന ചരിത്രവും വിശദീകരിച്ചു. ഭരണഘടന നിര്മാണസഭ ഭരണ ഘടന അംഗീകരിച്ച 1949 നവംബര് 26ന്റെ ഓര്മ പുതുക്കലാണ് എല്ലാ വര്ഷവും ദേശീയ ഭരണഘടനാ ദിനമായി ആചരിക്കുന്നത്.
