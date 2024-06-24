Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:04 AM GMT

    സ​യ്യി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ബാ​ഫ​ഖി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    സ​യ്യി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ബാ​ഫ​ഖി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​ മ​ത്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഇ​ഖ്‌​റ മ​ദ്റ​സ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ  സ​യ്യി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ബാ​ഫ​ഖി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    മ​ത്ര: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​ മ​ത്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഇ​ഖ്‌​റ മ​ദ്റസ​യി​ൽ സ​യ്യി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ബാ​ഫ​ഖി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്​ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് ധ​ർ​മ​ടം അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​ദ​സ്സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്‌​തു. ജ​സീ​ൽ ആ​ടൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. സി.​കെ.​ബ​ഷീ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. റി​യാ​സ് കൊ​ടു​വ​ള്ളി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും നാ​സ​ർ പ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsCommemoration
    News Summary - Commemoration of Syed Abdurrahiman Bafaqi Thangal
