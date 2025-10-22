Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഒ​മാ​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Oct 2025 11:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2025 11:51 AM IST

    ഒ​മാ​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ലെ​മോ​ൺ വാ​ൽ​ന​ക്ഷ​ത്രം ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒ​മാ​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ലെ​മോ​ൺ വാ​ൽ​ന​ക്ഷ​ത്രം ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ ആ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​പൂ​ർ​വ കാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി ലെ​മോ​ൺ വാ​ൽ​ന​ക്ഷ​ത്രം (സി/2025 ​എ സി​ക്സ്) ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി. ഒ​മാ​ൻ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് അ​സ്ട്രോ​ണ​മി ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്​േ​പ​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ൽ​ന​ക്ഷ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചി​ത്രം പ​ക​ർ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ മ​ഹ്റൂ​ഖി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ന​ഗ്ന​നേ​ത്രം കൊ​ണ്ട് കാ​ണാ​വു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം നാ​ല് മാ​ഗ്നി​റ്റ്യൂ​ഡി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ വാ​ൽ​ന​ക്ഷ​ത്രം ഇൗ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും തി​ള​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ആ​കാ​ശ​ത്ത് തെ​ളി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Comet "Lemon" Spotted in Omani Skies
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X