കണ്ണുർ സ്വദേശിയായ കോളജ് അധ്യാപകൻ ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 29 Oct 2025 9:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Oct 2025 9:15 AM IST
മസ്കത്ത്: കണ്ണുർ ആലക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയും ഒമാനിലെ മുസന്ന കോളജ് ഓഫ് ടെക്നോളജി അധ്യാപകനുമായ അനീഷ് മാത്യൂ (50) മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആക്കോടിന്റെ ആദ്യകാല ഡോക്ടറായ പരേതനായ മാത്യു അരശ്ശേരിയുടെ മകനാണ്. മാതാവ്: ആശാരിപ്പറമ്പിൽ കുടുംബാംഗംമേരി. ഭാര്യ: പയ്യനാട്ട് കുടുംബാംഗം അനീഷ. മക്കൾ: അമീഷ, അഭിഷേക്.
