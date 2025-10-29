Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകണ്ണുർ സ്വദേശിയായ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2025 9:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2025 9:15 AM IST

    കണ്ണുർ സ്വദേശിയായ കോളജ് അധ്യാപകൻ ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കണ്ണുർ സ്വദേശിയായ കോളജ് അധ്യാപകൻ ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മസ്കത്ത്: കണ്ണുർ ആല​ക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയും ഒമാനിലെ മുസന്ന കോളജ് ഓഫ് ടെക്നോളജി അധ്യാപകനുമായ അനീഷ് മാത്യൂ (50) മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആക്കോടിന്റെ ആദ്യകാല ഡോക്ടറായ പരേതനായ മാത്യു അരശ്ശേരിയുടെ മകനാണ്. മാതാവ്: ആശാരിപ്പറമ്പിൽ കുടുംബാംഗംമേരി. ഭാര്യ: പയ്യനാട്ട് കുടുംബാംഗം അനീഷ. മക്കൾ: അമീഷ, അഭിഷേക്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newskannur nativeOmanLatest NewsObituary
    News Summary - College teacher from Kannur passes away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X