ക്ലിയർ വിഷൻ ഒപ്റ്റിക്സ് ഇനി സാർ മാളിലും; പുതിയ ശാഖ പ്രവർത്തനമാരംഭിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 23 March 2026 11:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 March 2026 11:52 AM IST
ക്ലിയർ വിഷൻ ഒപ്റ്റിക്സ് ഇനി സാർ മാളിലും; പുതിയ ശാഖ പ്രവർത്തനമാരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Clear Vision Optics now in Sir Mall; new branch opens
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഒപ്റ്റിക്കൽ ശൃംഖലയായ ക്ലിയർ വിഷൻ ഒപ്റ്റിക്സ് സാർ മാളിൽ പുതിയ ശാഖ തുറന്നു.
അത്യാധുനിക നേത്രപരിശോധനാ രീതികളും രാജ്യാന്തര നിലവാരമുള്ള പ്രമുഖ ബ്രാൻഡുകളുടെ ഐവിയറുകളും ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ഇനി സാറിലും ലഭ്യമാകും. പ്രൊഫഷണൽ ഐകെയർ സേവനങ്ങളും മികച്ച കസ്റ്റമർ സപ്പോർട്ടുമാണ് ക്ലിയർ വിഷൻ ഒപ്റ്റിക്സിന്റെ പ്രത്യേകത. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: ഫോൺ: +973 17005560 വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: www.clearvisionme.com
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