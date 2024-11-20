Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Nov 2024 7:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 Nov 2024 7:27 AM GMT
സിവിലിയൻ ബഹുമതി ദീ യസിനും ബിൽ അറബിനും സമ്മാനിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Civilian honors awarded to Yasin and Bil Arab
മസ്കത്ത്: പരമോന്നത സിവിലിയൻ ബഹുമതിയായ ‘ഓർഡർ ഓഫ് ഒമാൻ’ ഭാരണാധികാരി സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖ് സമ്മാനിച്ചു. സാംസ്കാരിക, കായിക, യുവജന മന്ത്രി സയ്യിദ് ദീ യസിൻ ബിൻ ഹൈതം അൽ സഈദ്, ഒമാന്റെ പ്രോമിസിങ് സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് പ്രോഗ്രാമിന്റെ ഹോണററി പ്രസിഡന്റ് സയ്യിദ് ബിൽ അറബ് ബിൻ ഹൈതം അൽ സഈദ് എന്നിവർക്കാണ് ‘വിസം അൽ ഒമാൻ’ ബഹുമതി സുൽത്താൻ സമ്മാനിച്ചത്.
