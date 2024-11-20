Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 7:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 7:27 AM GMT

    സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ബ​ഹു​മ​തി ദീ ​യ​സി​നും ബി​ൽ അ​റ​ബി​നും സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു

    civilian honor
    പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​യാ​യ ‘ഓ​ർ​ഡ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ’ ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ പ്രോ​മി​സി​ങ് സ്റ്റാ​ർ​ട്ട​പ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ന്റെ ഹോ​ണ​റ​റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​യ്യി​ദ് ബി​ൽ അ​റ​ബ്, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, കാ​യി​ക, യു​വ​ജ​ന മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ദീ ​യ​സി​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹൈ​തം അ​ൽ സ​ഈ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​യാ​യ ‘ഓ​ർ​ഡ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ’ ഭാ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, കാ​യി​ക, യു​വ​ജ​ന മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ദീ ​യ​സി​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹൈ​തം അ​ൽ സ​ഈ​ദ്, ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ പ്രോ​മി​സി​ങ് സ്റ്റാ​ർ​ട്ട​പ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ന്റെ ഹോ​ണ​റ​റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​യ്യി​ദ് ബി​ൽ അ​റ​ബ് ബി​ൻ ഹൈ​തം അ​ൽ സ​ഈ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ‘വി​സം അ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ’ ബ​ഹു​മ​തി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:National DayOman NewsCivilian Honor
