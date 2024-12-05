Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Dec 2024 1:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Dec 2024 1:43 AM GMT

    ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് കേ​ക്ക് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്

    Christmas Cake Fest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രി ഹോ​ട്ട​ലും പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘ഒ​പ്പം’ ഫാ​മി​ലി ഗ്രൂ​പ്പും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തെ​യും ക്രി​സ്മ​സി​നെ​യും വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ’ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് കേ​ക്ക് കോ​ണ്ട​സ്റ്റ്’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് റൂ​വി അ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രി ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. വി​ജ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ണീ​യ​മാ​യ സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കും. ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ തി​ക​ച്ചും സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

