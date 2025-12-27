Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    27 Dec 2025 12:34 PM IST
    27 Dec 2025 12:34 PM IST

    ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    മു​സ​ന്ദം ടി​ബ​റ്റ് എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ്.​ആ​ർ-​ര​ണ്ട് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ഖ​സ​ബ്: മു​സ​ന്ദം ടി​ബ​റ്റ് എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ്.​ആ​ർ-​ര​ണ്ട് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഒ.​ക്യൂ എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്.​സി മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ജ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ക്യാ​മ്പ് അ​ഡ്മി​ൻ തു​യു​കാ​ൻ, അ​ഡ്മി​ൻ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ സ​ൺ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ സാ​ന്താ​ക്ലോ​സി​ന്റെ വ​ര​വ് എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രു​ടെ​യും മ​നം ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു. കേ​ക്ക് വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

