ഇറ ക്രിസ്മസ്- പുതുവൽസരാഘോഷം ഇന്ന്

Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 12:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 12:29 PM IST
ഇറ ക്രിസ്മസ്- പുതുവൽസരാഘോഷം ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations today
മസ്കത്ത്: എറണാകുളം ജില്ലക്കാരുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ഇറയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ക്രിസ്മസ്- പുതുവൽസരാഘോഷം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും.ദ ഗാർഡൻസ് ബൈ സാബ്രിസ് റസ്റ്റാറന്റ് പരിസരത്ത് വൈകീട്ട് നാലു മുതൽ രാത്രി 11 വരെയാണ് ആഘോഷം. ബാൻഡ് മേളവും സംഗീതപരിപാടിയും അരങ്ങേറുമെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഫൈസൽ പോഞ്ഞാശ്ശേരി, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അനീഷ് സൈദ്, ട്രഷറർ ബിബു കരീം എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
