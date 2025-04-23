Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    23 April 2025 11:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    23 April 2025 11:04 AM IST

    ചോ​റോ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ചോ​റോ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ദോ​ഹ: ചോ​റോ​ട് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: അ​ഡ്വൈ​സ​റി ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ: മ​ഹ​മൂ​ദ് എ​ൻ.​ടി.​കെ, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്: അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ വി.​പി, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ: ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, സി​യാ​ദ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി: അ​സീ​സ് ടി, ​ജോ​യി​ൻ​റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​ർ: സ​ഹീ​ദ്, ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ: റ​മീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​ടി.​കെ.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മ​ഹ​മൂ​ദ് എ​ൻ.​ടി.​കെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യി. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൻ​സാ​ർ എം.​ടി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നൗ​ഫ​ൽ എം.​കെ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​സീ​ബ് തൂ​വ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:AdministrationQatar
