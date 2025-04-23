Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 April 2025 11:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 April 2025 11:04 AM IST
ചോറോട് മഹല്ല് കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
News Summary - Chorod Mahal Committee new administrations
ദോഹ: ചോറോട് ഖത്തർ മഹല്ല് കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: അഡ്വൈസറി ബോർഡ് ചെയർമാൻ: മഹമൂദ് എൻ.ടി.കെ, പ്രസിഡന്റ്: അബൂബക്കർ വി.പി, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമാർ: ഫൈസൽ, സിയാദ്, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി: അസീസ് ടി, ജോയിൻറ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാർ: സഹീദ്, ഷഫീഖ്, ട്രഷറർ: റമീസ് എൻ.ടി.കെ.
ചടങ്ങിൽ മഹമൂദ് എൻ.ടി.കെ അധ്യക്ഷനായി. യോഗത്തിൽ അൻസാർ എം.ടി റിപ്പോർട്ട് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. നൗഫൽ എം.കെ സ്വാഗതവും അസീബ് തൂവടത്തിൽ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
