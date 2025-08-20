Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 3:24 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 3:24 PM IST
കഞ്ചാവുമായി മസ്കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ചൈനീസ് യാത്രികൻ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Chinese passenger arrested at Muscat airport with Ganja
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി യത്രക്കാരൻ പിടിയിലായി. ചൈനീസ് യാത്രക്കാരനിൽനിന്ന് 12.660 കിലോഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവാണ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. ഇതിന്റെ വീഡിയോ ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് സമൂഹ മാധ്യമമായ ‘എക്സിലൂടെ’ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു.
യാത്രക്കാരന്റെ സ്വകാര്യ ബാഗിനുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു മയക്കുമരുന്ന്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story