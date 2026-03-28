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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനിസ്‍വയിൽ കുട്ടി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2026 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2026 11:09 AM IST

    നിസ്‍വയിൽ കുട്ടി മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു

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    നിസ്‍വയിൽ കുട്ടി മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു
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    നിസ്‍വയിൽ വാദിയിൽ ഒഴുകിപ്പോയ കുട്ടിക്കായി തിരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുന്നു

    മസ്കത്ത്: ദാഖിലിയ്യ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ നിസ്‍വയിൽ വാദിയിൽ ഒഴുക്കിൽപെട്ട കുട്ടിയെ മരിച്ചു. ഒരു കുട്ടി വാദിയിൽ ഒലിച്ചുപോയി. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാത്രിയും സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ രക്ഷആ പ്രവർത്തകർ നടത്തിയ തെരച്ചിലിനൊടുവിലാണ് കുട്ടിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

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