Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 10:22 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 10:22 AM IST
പ്രമുഖ സംവിധായകന് കമല് മത്ര സൂഖ് സന്ദര്ശിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Chief Minister Kamal visited the Matra Souk
Listen to this Article
മത്ര: പ്രമുഖ സംവിധായകന് കമല് മത്ര സൂഖ് സന്ദര്ശിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾബോർഡ് ദാർസൈത്ത് സ്കൂളിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഫിലിം ഫെസ്റ്റിവലിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനായാണ് സംവിധായകൻ കമൽ മസ്കത്തിലെത്തിയത്. മത്ര സൂഖിലെത്തിയ അദ്ദേഹം സൂഖിന്റെ പാരമ്പര്യ സ്വഭാവവും ഒമാന്റെ സാംസ്കാരിക അടയാളങ്ങളും കണ്ടും മനസ്സിലാക്കിയും മലയാളികളായ ആരാധകരോട് കുശലം പറഞ്ഞും നടന്നുനീങ്ങി.
മത്രയിലെത്തിയാല് സന്ദര്ശകരെ ആകര്ഷിക്കുന്ന ഒമാനി ലുബാനും അത്തറും വാങ്ങിയാണ് കമല് മടങ്ങിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story