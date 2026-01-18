Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightപ്ര​മു​ഖ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 10:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 10:22 AM IST

    പ്ര​മു​ഖ സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ന്‍ ക​മ​ല്‍ മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖ് സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്ര​മു​ഖ സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ന്‍ ക​മ​ല്‍ മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖ് സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​ത്ര: പ്ര​മു​ഖ സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ന്‍ ക​മ​ല്‍ മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖ് സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ​ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ദാ​ർ​സൈ​ത്ത് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഫി​ലിം ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​യാ​ണ് സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ൻ ക​മ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സൂ​ഖി​ന്‍റെ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​വും ഒ​മാ​ന്‍റെ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക അ​ട​യാ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ണ്ടും മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി​യും മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രോ​ട്‌ കു​ശ​ലം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞും ന​ട​ന്നുനീ​ങ്ങി.

    മ​ത്ര​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യാ​ല്‍ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശ​ക​രെ ആ​ക​ര്‍ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​മാ​നി ലു​ബാ​നും അ​ത്ത​റും വാ​ങ്ങി​യാ​ണ് ക​മ​ല്‍ മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Chief Minister Kamal visited the Matra Souk
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X