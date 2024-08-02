Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    2 Aug 2024 6:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    2 Aug 2024 6:27 AM GMT

    ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി പ​ണമ​ട​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്നു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ക​ട​ക്കാ​ര​നെ ക​ബ​ളി​പ്പിച്ചു; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ൽ ക​ട​യി​ൽ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് പേ​മെ​ന്‍റ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന വ്യാ​ജേ​നെ ക​ട​ക്കാ​ര​നെ ക​ബ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച വ്യ​ക്തി​യെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ പൊലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്തു.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​ട​യി​ൽ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ വ്യ​ക്തി, സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങി​യ ശേ​ഷം മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി പ​ട​മ​ട​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്നു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ക​ട​ക്കാ​ര​നെ ക​ബ​ളി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പൊലീസ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsCheatingOman News
    News Summary - Cheating the shop owner by saying that they can pay online- One is under arrest
