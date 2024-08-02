Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Aug 2024 6:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Aug 2024 6:27 AM GMT
ഓൺലൈനായി പണമടക്കാമെന്നു പറഞ്ഞ് കടക്കാരനെ കബളിപ്പിച്ചു; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Cheating the shop owner by saying that they can pay online- One is under arrest
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിൽ കടയിൽ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് പേമെന്റ് നടത്തുന്നുവെന്ന വ്യാജേനെ കടക്കാരനെ കബളിപ്പിച്ച വ്യക്തിയെ ഒമാൻ റോയൽ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറസ്റ്റുചെയ്തു.
വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിലെ ഒരു കടയിൽ സാധനങ്ങൾ വാങ്ങാനെത്തിയ വ്യക്തി, സാധനങ്ങൾ വാങ്ങിയ ശേഷം മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുപയോഗിച്ച് ഓൺലൈനായി പടമടക്കാമെന്നു പറഞ്ഞ് കടക്കാരനെ കബളിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പ്രതിക്കെതിരെയുള്ള തുടർനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
