Madhyamam
    date_range 30 May 2025 5:03 PM IST
    date_range 30 May 2025 5:03 PM IST

    ചാവക്കാട് സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണ് മരിച്ചു

    ചാവക്കാട് സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണ് മരിച്ചു
    സലാല: തൃശൂർ ചാവക്കാട് സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ് മരിച്ചു. ചാവക്കാട് ഒരുമനയൂർ മാടിലെ കറുപ്പൻ വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹനീഫ (55) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ജോലി സ്ഥലത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: ആരിഫ. ഒരു മകനും മകളുമുണ്ട്. സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നിയമ നടപടികൾക്കു ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:local NewsDeathsoman newchavakkad news
    News Summary - Chavakkad native dies after collapsing in Salalah
