Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 March 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 March 2025 9:51 AM IST

    കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത; താ​പ​നി​ല കു​റ​യും

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ലെ മി​ക്ക ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ വ​രെ കാ​റ്റ് അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ​യും ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ​യും തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ക​ട​ൽ തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നേ​ക്കും.​മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലും തു​റ​ന്ന പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പൊ​ടി ഉ​യ​രു​ക​യും താ​പ​നി​ല കു​റ​യ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

