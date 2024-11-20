Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 6:56 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 6:56 AM GMT

    മ​ഴ​ക്കും ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലി​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​വ​രെ മ​ഴ​ക്കും ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലി​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത, ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും മ​ഴ പെ​യ്യു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsRain Alert
