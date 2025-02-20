Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Feb 2025 9:13 AM IST
20 Feb 2025 9:13 AM IST
ഇന്ന് മുതൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
മസ്കത്ത്: വ്യാഴം, വെള്ളി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ രാജ്യത്ത് ന്യൂനമർദം ബാധിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ഒമാൻ കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു. വടക്കൻ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിൽ മേഘാവൃത അന്തരീക്ഷമായിരിക്കും.
മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ വ്യത്യസ്ത തീവ്രതയോടെ മഴ പെയ്യാനും മറ്റു ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിൽ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴക്കും സാധ്യതയണ്ടെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പിൽ പറയുന്നു.ഇന്ന് മുതൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത
