Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 9:13 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ്യാ​ഴം,​ വെ​ള്ളി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം ബാ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.​

    മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത തീ​വ്ര​ത​യോ​ടെ മ​ഴ പെ​യ്യാ​നും മ​റ്റു ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ​ക്കും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    TAGS:raingulf newsoman newschancegulf news malayalamgulf news oman
