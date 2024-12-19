Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:38 AM IST

    ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ലെ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്ക് 23ന് ​താ​ൽ​ക്കാലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    Representation image
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ലെ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്ക് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 23ന് ​താ​ൽ​ക്കാലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും വി​പു​ലീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്‍റ് ഓ​ഫ് ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്ക്സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് (ഡി.​ബി.​ബി.​എ​സ്) ഒ​രു പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 24 മു​ത​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ നി​ല​യി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി തു​ട​ങ്ങും. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളു​ടെ ര​ക്ത വി​ത​ര​ണ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത​ക​ൾ നി​റ​വേ​റ്റാ​ൻ ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞാ​ബ​ദ്ധ​രാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഡി.​ബി.​ബി.​എ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsCentral blood bankBaushar
    News Summary - Central Blood Bank at Baushar will be temporarily closed on 23
