Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവാ​തി​ലി​ൽ കൈ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 11:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 11:57 AM IST

    വാ​തി​ലി​ൽ കൈ ​കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക്ക് ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രാ​യി സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    civil defense and ambulance authority
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വാ​തി​ലി​ൽ കൈ ​കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക്ക് ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രാ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി. സു​ഹാ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. വീ​ടി​ന്റെ പു​റം​വാ​തി​ലി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കൈ ​കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​വ​രം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റ്റി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ വ​ള​രെ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​മാ​യി കൈ ​പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​സ്ഥി​തി തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsrescuesCivil Defense and Ambulance Authority
    News Summary - CDAA rescues child whose hand got stuck in door
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X