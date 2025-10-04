Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Oct 2025 11:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Oct 2025 11:57 AM IST
വാതിലിൽ കൈ കുടുങ്ങിയ കുട്ടിക്ക് രക്ഷകരായി സി.ഡി.എ.എtext_fields
News Summary - CDAA rescues child whose hand got stuck in door
മസ്കത്ത്: വാതിലിൽ കൈ കുടുങ്ങിയ കുട്ടിക്ക് രക്ഷകരായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി. സുഹാർ വിലായത്തിലാണ് സംഭവം. വീടിന്റെ പുറംവാതിലിലായിരുന്നു കൈ കുടുങ്ങിയിരുന്നത്. വിവരം അറിഞ്ഞ ഉടൻതന്നെ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറ്റി പ്രവർത്തകർ വളരെ വിദഗ്ധമായി കൈ പുറത്തെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കുട്ടിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യസ്ഥിതി തൃപ്തികരമാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
